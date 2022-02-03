Comedy club to open this summer in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A new comedy club is set to open this summer in the theatre space inside Detroit’s Hockeytown Cafe.

District Detroit announced the Detroit House of Comedy will open this summer at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Montcalm Street, inside the City Theatre space at Hockeytown Cafe.

The Detroit House of Comedy will be run by co-owners John Tobin and Rick Bronson and will host stand-up, improv and podcasts from established local, regional and national headliners, as well as up-and-comers with a focus on supporting comedians from Detroit and throughout Michigan, according to a release.

Related: Sugar Factory to open Downtown Detroit restaurant, store this spring

The Detroit House of Comedy is patterned after Laugh Boston which rose to the forefront of the Boston comedy scene in recent years and the Plano House of Comedy in Texas. In addition to Laugh Boston, Tobin owns Nick’s Comedy Shop and a production company, John Tobin Presents. Bronson owns multiple House of Comedy locations in the U.S. and Canada. The two have more than 60 years of comedy and entertainment experience.

Ad

“I’ve had a long-time affection for Detroit and a deep respect for its people. We are really looking forward to providing top quality and wide-ranging entertainment for hard working Detroiters and the city’s many visitors,” said Tobin. “Stand-up comedy and its many off shoots bring joy and laughter to people by looking at life through diverse voices with different points of view. Comedians are always challenging the status quo and the absurd, and we feel that people, particularly today, are really looking for that kind of entertainment.”

The 300-seat Detroit House of Comedy is expected to host multiple shows per week.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Detroit House of Comedy and their premier brand of entertainment to The District Detroit,” said Stefan Stration, Vice President of Development at Olympia Development. “We know there is a huge market need for comedy in the city, and their highly interactive format combined with a roster of national headliners creates an ongoing must-see experience.”

Ad

Related: Gourmet market, Jewish-style deli planned for Detroit’s Eastern Market