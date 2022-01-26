Sugar Factory to open Downtown Detroit restaurant, store this spring

DETROIT – A popular eatery and “sweet” escape -- Sugar Factor American Brasserie -- is opening its first Michigan location in Downtown Detroit this spring.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open at 45 Monroe Street in the One Campus Martius Building in late spring 2022.

The 233-seat restaurant will also have a candy retail store, along with sprawling dining rooms and over-the-top entrees and desserts. It’s a popular place to host parties.

The main dining area offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and is filled with photo-worthy moments, from neon signs, floral walls, and a colorful candy heart wall that is perfect for posing. The outdoor patio will offer a lush open-air space to dine.

“We are excited to bring our decadent dishes, sweets and treats to the Detroit community, which have been enjoyed by guests around the world for over a decade,” shared owner Charissa Davidovici. “The energy and atmosphere of downtown and the One Campus Martius building is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s family-friendly dining.”

It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“There’s nothing else like this internationally-recognized brand in the market and we’re excited to watch it become a destination for Detroiters and visitors,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s Vice President of Leasing. “Sugar Factory’s lively and playful atmosphere will make an excellent addition to Downtown Detroit’s family-friendly options, and will be the natural place for a treat after ice skating or playing on the beach at Campus Martius just across the street.”

Sugar Factory Detroit renderings. (Bedrock)

