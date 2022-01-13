Gourmet market, Jewish-style deli planned for Detroit’s Eastern Market

DETROIT – A longtime Detroit food company is bringing two new establishments to the Eastern Market area this year.

EW Grobbel, a Detroit-based food company established in 1883, is planning to open a market and a deli on Market Street later this year.

The two establishments will be a Grobbel’s Gourmet Fresh Neighborhood Market and a Sy Ginsberg’s branded Jewish-style deli restaurant purposefully intended to make high-quality foods accessible to local residents, located at 2456 Market Street. The grocery store will have its entrance on Market Street while the deli will be accessible on Riopelle.

Grobbel says it will partner with urban farmers and other local farms to bring fresh food and produce to the market. The market will showcase offerings that include Topor’s Pickles, Corridor Sausage, Grobbel’s Gourmet smoked meats, and a full line of premium sliced prepackaged deli products.

In addition, there will be other items sold that are typical to a grocery store such as bread, seafood and grab-and-go ingredients to easily make dinner for that day.

