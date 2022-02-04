Could Detroit become a hub to end the computer chip shortage?

The semiconductor (computer chip) shortage has impacted everything from cars to electronics. While Detroit is known as the “Motor City” there are two men who say it could become “Chip City” -- but there’s a problem.

DETROIT – The semiconductor (computer chip) shortage has impacted everything from cars to electronics.

While Detroit is known as the “Motor City” there are two men who say it could become “Chip City” -- but there’s a problem.

There are 200 acres being proposed by Danny Wilkerson and Ya Sha (Alex) Yi as the future Invictus Innovation EV campus for microchip technology. The businessman and educator have formed an alliance that could change the region.

Yi is a professor at the University of Michigan Dearborn and an affiliate professor at the Lurie Nanofabrication Facility in Ann Arbor. He has been creating a curriculum that he says will make Detroit “Chip City.”

Ad

The semiconductor chip is the nucleus building block of nearly everything from computers to consumer electronics and even electric vehicles.

Currently on the University of Michigan Dearborn campus, 24 students are already beta testing the new curriculum. They are building the chip prototypes for devices that currently have provisional patents pending, which means there’s a finite amount of time to build, build right and sell. The fledgling chip program is starving for more students.

Click here to learn more about the chip shortage.