Google teams up with Ford to create research hub at Michigan Central Station

Ford will not be the only company moving into the Michigan Central Station when it's ready, as Ford and Google are teaming up to help turn the area into a research hub for new technology.

Ford and Google are teaming up to help turn the area into a research hub for new technology. The announcement was made Friday and it could have a big impact on the city and the entire region.

The Chairman of Ford Motor Co, Bill Ford, has a billion-dollar vision for Michigan Central Station and turning it into a cool place to work would attract tech talent. When Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan heard about the vision, he decided to talk to Ford to see if they could expand it into something larger -- and that’s what they rolled out on Friday.

“If you have an idea to change mobility in the world, this area right here on Michigan Avenue is where you can make your dreams come true,” Duggan said.

Michigan Central Station’s transformation will mean the building and surrounding dozen acres will become a transportation innovation zone. A place for recreation, learning, and a cool place to work. Ford said there’s a bonus, a cooperative Detroit city government.

“We couldn’t do it alone. This was not going to be a Ford, a campus where entrepreneurs big and small would come here and help develop the future and its happening,” Ford said.

So, what does that look like? Well, in comes Google, as what they’re calling a founding partner. It’s going to start offering six-month adult certifications in IT support, project management, data analytics, and user experience for adults with absolutely no experience. It will also offer high school IT training after school and on weekends.

