See the progress Ford has made inside the historic Michigan Central Station

DETROIT – Local 4 has a look inside Michigan Central Station as Ford prepares the building for workers to move in.

The company said it is on track to have offices up and running by the end of the year, but there’s plenty left to be done.

Workers find 108-year-old letter in a bottle while renovating Michigan Central Station

Ford started the project three years ago. Scrappers had stolen anything they could reach and the open roof allowed the weather inside the building. Yet, despite everything, the historic train station survived and Ford’s construction team is finding ways to recreate the building as best it can.

The inside of Michigan Central Station Station in 2017. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

The building is the true face of Detroit and emblematic of Motown’s rise in wealth and influence, its fall from grace and now its reconstruction. The project is expected to cost $1 billion.

Site construction manager Rick Bardelli said crews found some unwelcome surprises when they first got inside.

“We took over two and a half million gallons of water out of the building. As we started taking the water out of the building there was a basement nobody knew about. Sixty-thousand square feet of basement, which was a huge surprise to us,” Bardelli said.

They filled the basement in with concrete. The work came in phases. Get the building closed from the weather, which is expected next month, stabilize it, which they’ve done and restore -- which they’re working on.

Ford says it’s on schedule. The Book Depository building, next to the train station, will start hosting Ford employees by this summer. In early 2023, they’re planning to have the main central depot open for employees too.

Complete Michigan Central Station coverage