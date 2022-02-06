Oxford school district responds to lawsuit, denies any negligence

Attorneys for Oxford Community Schools denied negligence in regards to a lawsuit brought against the district by survivors of the Nov. 30 shooting.

According to a new court filing, Oxford school officials deny negligence in the moments leading up to the deadly mass shooting last November.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, faces murder and 20 other felonies in the shooting that killed four students and injured seven others.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed a $100 million lawsuit on behalf of the survivors, accusing the district of not doing enough to prevent the shooting.

Last month, that lawsuit was amended, adding 11 new counts against the district.

The new document filed Feb. 4 outlines the arguments of Oxford Community Schools. Legal expert Neil Rockind said it’s part of the legal process, but may be hard for people to take in.

“If you’re not a lawyer and you’re not familiar with the legalese and the legal process, people are looking at this and are going to go ‘Wait, what?’” Rockind said

He said there are inconsistencies in the defenses laid out.

In one part, it reads ‘all actions of their agents, servants and/or employees were careful, prudent, proper, and lawful.’ The,n further into the document there’s another point that reads, ‘Oxford Community Schools cannot be held vicariously liable for its employees’ actions.’”

“This document when you read it, it’s very hard to sort of envision what is the actual defense that the Oxford Community School District is asserting but when you look at it, essentially they’re asserting everything. They are asserting every possible defense,” Rockind said.

It may rub people the wrong way, especially of the parents who are not only filing the lawsuit but also parents who are still sending their children to school.

“In a case like this, which is so close to home, so close to the heart and strikes at the heart, these defenses, although they’re lawfully pled, is going to be something that jurors are going to look at and the public’s going to look at and think there’s something not right here,” Rockind said.

Rockind said this document also brings up a bigger argument of accountability.

“I think to some degree, you’re going to see members of the public clamoring to change the way that school districts and government entities are able to be held accountable and they’re going to make them more accountable,” Rockind said.