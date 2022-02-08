2 English bulldog puppies stolen from front yard in Grosse Pointe Woods

Luna (left) and Oreo (right) -- two English bulldog puppies stolen from a Grosse Pointe Woods home on Feb. 4, 2022.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Two English bulldog puppies were stolen from a resident’s front yard in Grosse Pointe Woods last week.

Police said the theft happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday (Feb. 4) in the 2000 block of Stanhope Street.

The 6-month-old puppies were last seen by a witness who was walking through a neighbor’s yard, police said. That person told officials that a larger woman in a dark-colored SUV approached and claimed she knew who the dogs belonged to.

Authorities said the story from the witness was confirmed by video.

The driver put the puppies inside her SUV and left the area, officials said.

The SUV was older and might have been a Chevrolet Equinox, according to authorities.

One of the dogs, Luna, a female, is tan with white markings. The other, Oreo, a male, is described as “Tri-blue in color.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Grosse Pointe Woods police at 313-343-2410 or email gpwdetectives@gpwmi.us.

