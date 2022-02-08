Man decides to drive on banks of Rouge River, gets out to go to bathroom, sees SUV slide into water

An SUV that slid into the Rouge River on Feb. 7, 2022.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A man’s SUV slid into the Rouge River when he got out along the banks to use the bathroom outside, police said.

Allen Park police said the man decided to drive his SUV along the banks of the river Monday evening (Feb. 7) and got out to relieve himself.

While doing so, the man realized his SUV was sliding into the river, officials said.

“He failed to stop the slide and became wet,” a release said.

The man was not injured, but his SUV became submerged in the river, according to authorities. Allen Park police and Dearborn firefighters were called to the scene to get the vehicle out.

Allen Park officials asked that residents don’t drive along the banks of the river.