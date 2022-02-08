Mother critically injured in shooting outside of Detroit laundromat

DETROIT – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a mother in an attempted robbery in the parking lot of Conner SpinCycle Coin Laundry in Detroit.

It happened around 6:35 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 6) in the back of the parking lot at the laundromat on Conner Street.

“This is very unusual for us. I mean, we never have nothing like this,” a laundromat employee said. “The lady was just driving by and took the opportunity of her being parked way in the back and tried to rob her.”

The victim’s daughter was seen bringing in a load of laundry inside just moments before shots were fired. Then the victim is seen on video being helped inside, still able to walk after being shot in the abdomen.

“It was good that she was inside. It looked like her mom went to go get something out the car and they just kind of took advantage of her,” the employee said.

Ad

The daughter appears to be confused seeing her mother hurt and even tries fanning her to help ease her pain, while other customers help. Witnesses say the shooter was another woman who got out of an SUV.

On the inside, multiple people try to help the woman, giving her a chair so she’s able to sit. Another customer is clearly upset that the situation is taking place right in front of a little girl.

“I was hot. That lady sitting there with a bullet wound in her stomach,” another customer said.

This woman remains in critical condition at this point in time. Those with any information are asked to contact Detroit Police as soon as possible.

Read: More local news coverage