Detroit business owner featured on TV with chance to win $200K

DETROIT – One local Detroit business owner now has the chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The opportunity is taking place on the Revolt series, “Bet on Black.”

“Growing up, I was a sneakerhead,” said Shoe Doctor Founder Kenneth Taylor. “I stand in line with hundreds of people that wait for Jordan’s, and now they wait on Yeezy’s and Nike Dunk SB’s.”

Taylor has cleaned countless sneakers for the past nine years with his business on Detroit’s west side.

“People really care about their shoes, and it was nobody that cleaned them in the city of Detroit at that time, so I took it upon myself, and I started cleaning them, and the business just took off,” Taylor said.

His passion and drive have not gone unnoticed. He’s now one of four finalists on the Revolt series, “Bet on Black.”

“It’s basically for entrepreneurs, and they’re not taking a part of your business,” Taylor said. “So they’re just basically giving you some money to help your business grow and expand.”

The purpose of the show is to help fund and mentor Black business owners that are trying to better their communities. The winner will receive $200,000 and a mentorship from Business Executives with Target.

“Shout out to Target because it’s so dope to me that they’re looking out for the Black community,” Taylor said.

And while the Shoe Doctor is now expanding from city to city with another location opening in Atlanta, Taylor’s goal has always been to keep the city of Detroit on the map.

“I’m forever a part of Detroit Culture,” Taylor said. “Just to take across the world, it’s Shoe Doctor Global now.”

You can watch the finale of “Bet on Black” Tonight at 9 p.m. on Revolt’s digital platforms.