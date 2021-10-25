Developers announced plans Monday for a 32,000-square-foot store to be located at the southeast corner of Mack and Woodward avenues. More details: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/25/new-target-store-planned-for-midtown-detroit/

Developers announced plans Monday for a 32,000-square-foot store to be located at the southeast corner of Mack and Woodward avenues. More details: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/25/new-target-store-planned-for-midtown-detroit/

DETROIT – A new Target store is planned for Midtown Detroit.

Developers announced plans Monday for a 32,000-square-foot store to be located at the southeast corner of Mack and Woodward avenues.

City Club Apartments, the developer, said this Midtown store will follow the format of similar sized stores around the country. It’s on the smaller end of the Target store sizes.

The Target store will anchor a new complex with 350 apartment and penthouse apartments in three connected buildings with 186 underground parking spaces.

Developers also said the street-level retail space will include the Target store, an international bank branch and a restaurant and café with dedicated outdoor seating.

The apartment hotel will feature a lobby lounge library, indoor and outdoor theaters, Sky Park with rooftop pool, Bark Park, Sky Club outdoor terrace, 24/7 whole body fitness center, multi-function yoga and wellness room, business center and conference rooms. The new community will also include 24/7 time saving concierge services, weekly events and social programing and the fastest connectivity technologies.

Ad

They are not releasing ground-breaking or anticipated opening dates for the Midtown mixed-use project at this time.

“The next stage of the development process is to develop and receive approval for a complete set of architectural plans and specs,” said City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman. “This development requires continued collaboration on many additional critical components. This will include approval of a Brownfield Tax Increment Financing (TIF), approval to be included in the surrounding New & Rehabilitation Neighborhood Enterprise Zone (NEZ), and additional approvals from various City of Detroit departments. We are actively in the process of meeting with general contractors. This is a highly complex mixed-use residential and retail development, and we are interviewing companies with the depth, experience and expertise commensurate with the development. We continue to be in an environment with significant labor and material shortages.”

Ad