‘Ethan did it’: Witnesses testify at hearing for parents of suspect Oxford High School shooter

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford School Shooter Ethan Crumbley, were in a hearing to determine if their case would move to trial. Tuesday (Feb. 8) in court, prosecutors played a 911 call made by James Crumbley in the aftermath of the shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The parents of the teen accused of killing four and injuring seven in a shooting at Oxford High School were in court on Tuesday.

Multiple witnesses took the stand at the preliminary hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, which lasted all day. Kira Pennock is one of those witnesses. She owns a horse farm that the couple visited often.

“She thought that it was weird that he wasn’t out doing things like a normal kid,” Pennock said.

She said Jennifer Crumbley texted her a picture that her son, Ethan Crumbley, had drawn depicting a gun, a bloody figure and the words “my life is useless.”

“I was alarmed. I thought that was not normal,” Pennock said. “All of the violence all over the page. It just didn’t really seem like something a kid would do on a test in school.”

Ethan Crumbley’s parents had a meeting with school officials about that drawing and hours later the teen is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School.

Jennifer Crumbley’s supervisor, Andrew Smith, said she left work and then called him.

“I recall her saying she was trying to get to child’s school. She sounded frantic. You could hear an ambulance, or sirens in the background and that the gun was missing,” Smith said.

Smith read a text he said he received from Jennifer Crumbley, “OMG, Andy, he’s going to kill himself. He must be the shooter.” And a separate text, “I need a lawyer, at sub station with police.” And another text, “Ethan did it.”

