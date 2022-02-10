39º

Local News

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks to raise minimum wage for city workers to $15 per hour

Wage increase should be in place by July 1

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Workers, Mayor Duggan, Detroit, Bankruptcy, Detroit City Council, City Council, Councilwoman Latisha Johnson, Councilwoman, Latisha Johnson, City Council President Mary Sheffield, City Council President, Mary Sheffield
Wednesday (Feb. 9), Mayor Mike Duggan announced a plan to raise the minimum wage for Detroit city workers to $15 an hour, and with councils approval, it's going to go in place sooner rather than later.

DETROIT – Wednesday (Feb. 9), Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a plan to raise the minimum wage for Detroit city workers to $15 an hour, and with councils approval, it’s going to go in place sooner rather than later.

The raise will impact about 270 workers, but more importantly, the city thinks this will help it retain talent that might be tempted elsewhere.

Coming out of bankruptcy, Detroit had about 1,000 employees out of 9,000 still making less than $15 an hour.

Slowly, with the help of the City Council, the city has whittled that down to 270 workers.

“These are very valuable employees,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “You think about the folks who work in the rec center. They’re watching our children every day to make them safe. You look at those folks standing out in all types of weather, moving traffic after sporting events are coming out of rush hour. Those folks are really important. They deserve to be treated In this way. You go right down the list of we’ve got the lifeguards who are protecting lives at the public pools.”

According to Mayor Duggan, about a dozen collective bargaining contracts had to be amended, but the hope is to have all employees at the $15 an hour minimum by July 1.

“Better wages will uplift families, enable the city to attract and retain better workers and stimulate the local economy,” said Councilwoman Latisha Johnson. “It’s a win for everyone.”

But it will take an extra $1.3 million annually out of the budget. A price the city says is affordable.

“I think the budget reflects our morals our values, and I think this is important to all the council members,” said City Council President Mary Sheffield.

Council still has to pass this, but it sounds promising. It should get addressed in the next few weeks and be in place by Jul. 1.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter