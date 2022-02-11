Canadian court grants injunction to allow police to forcibly remove protesters

Multiple new developments are unfolding in Canada to end the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge. Ontario's premier has a simple message for the people responsible.

DETROIT – A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to tend the 5-day blockade.

Protesters say they have no plans to leave as the blockade enters its fifth day. The protesters have dubbed themselves the “Freedom Convoy.”

They want vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions in Canada to end. The protests started at the nation’s capital and has now shut down the busiest land border crossing in North America.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court said during a virtual hearing that the order would be effective at 7 p.m. to give protesters time to leave.

Windsor police immediately warned that anyone blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles may be seized.

The judge’s decision came after a 4 1/2-hour court hearing at which the city of Windsor and lawyers for auto parts makers argued that the blockade was causing undue economic harm for the city and region.