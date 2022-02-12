Protesters defy court order to end blockade at Ambassador Bridge

An Ontario judge gave the protesters until 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 11) to clear the area or face being arrested. We are now four hours past that deadline, and the protesters haven't gone anywhere. They've been told to leave by police who are on the scene.

WINDSOR, ONT. – An Ontario judge gave the protesters until 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 11) to clear the area or face being arrested. We are now four hours past that deadline, and the protesters haven’t gone anywhere. They’ve been told to leave by police who are on the scene.

As the evening has progressed along, protesters have begun to file out, but some are still in attendance. Protesters at one point began to conversate with some of the fellow officers who were at the scene, but there has been no aggressive stance thus far.

Read: Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge

Ad

The majority of protestors seemed to be residents of Windsor, and at 11 p.m., decided to call it a night. The protestors who are visitors seemed to check themselves into a hotel.

The protestors who are still out say they will not leave the area, and if need be, they welcome getting arrested.

“It is so worth it, being arrested because I believe in this cause 100%, and I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said one protestor. “I’ve always been a guy of beliefs, like standing up for my rights. If you don’t, they’ll be gone.”

Police currently have multiple streets blocked off throughout Windsor. Upon arrival, the only fast-food chain has since been closed, meaning no food, coffee, or restroom use, which played a significant role in thinning out the crowd.