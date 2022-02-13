Detroit broadcast legend Frank Beckmann dies at 72, reports say

DETROIT – Longtime WJR radio host Frank Beckmann has died nearly one year after retiring from his decadeslong career, according to several reports.

Beckmann’s family reported on Friday that the man was in hospice care.

A beloved Metro Detroit staple, Beckmann spent 48 years behind the microphone as the constant voice from the golden tower of the Fisher Building. He started out doing sports before he branched into talk radio.

Throughout his career, he was the only person to broadcast games for all four of Detroit’s major sports teams -- the Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and Lions.

Beckmann said he’s proud of having moved home plate from the old Tiger Stadium to Comerica Park when it opened. Still, the broadcaster said last year that his favorite experience was spending 33 years in the Big House broadcast booth, announcing for Michigan Football -- which included a memorable national championship.

“It was a tremendous part of my life and my career,” Beckmann said. “I guess I’ll forever be full of blue blood in my veins, is the bottom line, because you can’t be associated with those great people all those years and not have it sink in and become part of you.”

In 2003, WJR approached him to do his own local talk show.

“I don’t even realize how much I’m going to miss it yet. I don’t think I realize the depth of it,” Beckmann said ahead of his retirement. “I’ve loved this job. It’s been me all these years, and now suddenly I’m going to wake up tomorrow morning and do whatever I want this weekend and, better yet, on Monday, I can do it then too.”

Beckmann was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, and has a long list of accolades.

“I promise I’ve gotten more return for doing this job than I ever could have given, and I’ve tried my hardest to give,” Beckmann said. “Thank you for the kind words and everyone who has listened to the radio show or broadcasts.”

