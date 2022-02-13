Video: Police regain control of Ambassador Bridge area following days of protests

Ontario and Windsor police took decisive action Sunday morning as they worked to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge area by making arrests and moving vehicles that have been parked there for days. We've got some footage from the scene.

WINDSOR, ONT. – Ontario and Windsor police took decisive action Sunday morning as they worked to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge area by making arrests and moving vehicles that had been parked there for days.

Demonstrators have been convening in Windsor, and across the country of Canada, for several days to protest against the nation’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. Members of the so-called Freedom Convoy parked semi trucks and other vehicles in Windsor in an effort to block traffic on the Ambassador Bridge -- which they have for nearly a week.

The demonstrations have resulted in severely restricted travel and trade between the U.S. and Canada, impacting both economies and automakers, specifically.

A judge granted an injunction on Friday, allowing officials to begin removing protesters from the Ambassador Bridge area to end the blockade. While some protesters cleared out Friday night, police didn’t begin removing people until Saturday morning. Law enforcement were able to push protesters back from the entrance to the bridge, but demonstrators later reconvened nearby, anyway.

Since Saturday, protesters have been about a mile away from the Ambassador Bridge, essentially in a standoff with police. There wasn’t any movement for hours, until early Sunday morning when officers moved in.

On Sunday morning, a heavy police presence appeared in Windsor, with officers standing in formations behind cement blockades. Police began moving in on protesters lingering in the area, including two pickup trucks that had been parked and blocking the road for several days.

In the video player above, you can see police move in on protesters and make several arrests, including of the drivers of the two trucks parked in the road.

Ontario police then walked half a mile to another intersection, where a second convoy of vehicles had set up in protest, including a tractor, an RV and several pickup trucks. They had been parked in the area for at least one day.

As police started walking toward that convoy Sunday morning, those vehicles began to leave. The convoy ultimately cleared the area.

Police can be seen standing in formations in the road, effectively retaking control of the area from the Ambassador Bridge to where the second convoy of protesters had set up 2 miles away.

Despite law enforcement’s progress, one bystander said he does not believe that this is the end; he thinks that once the Ambassador Bridge is reopened, protesters will come back again and in greater numbers.

Now that police have regained control of the area, their goal is to maintain control before officially reopening the international bridge to traffic. It is unclear when exactly the bridge is expected to reopen.

