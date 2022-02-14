Classic diner serving ‘over-the-top’ milkshakes to open in Downtown Detroit this summer

DETROIT – Crazy milkshakes are coming to Downtown Detroit this summer.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is setting up shop in the District Detroit area on Columbia Street this summer, serving over-the-top milkshakes, craft cocktails and delicious diner fare. It’s described as a modern take on the classic diner.

The 80s and 90s inspired diner will boast murals of celebrities with milk mustaches, Pac-man cocktail tables and same-sider booths, providing a fun atmosphere for children, families and adults alike.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR will occupy a 3,480 square-foot storefront on Columbia Street and is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

“We are enthusiastic about what JoJo’s ShakeBAR will add to the great variety of dining, shopping and events already in The District Detroit,” said Stefan Stration, Vice President of Development at Olympia Development of Michigan. “Having original concepts like JoJo’s ShakeBAR, along with sports and entertainment, office, residential, educational, community spaces and much more, The District Detroit offers something for everybody in an appealing, one-of-a-kind atmosphere.”

