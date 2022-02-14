COVID vaccines to be offered at Detroit public schools

As COVID numbers continue to decline, experts are crediting it in part to vaccination rates, but in some communities, there’s still a long way to go. That includes Detroit. The Detroit Public Schools Community District took a big step to address that. COVID vaccines are going to be offered at Detroit public schools.

“I implore every family to take advantage of this life-saving opportunity,” Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said.

Detroit public schools is the first district in Michigan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at schools. Only 4% of Detroit students are vaccinated, that’s 10 times lower than surrounding areas.

“This means that school nurses can give vaccines in the school to any student whose family provides consent,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said.

A $100,000 grant by the MDHHS will provide mobile vaccination sites, refrigerated units to hold the vaccines, and special storage and handling containers to transport doses.

