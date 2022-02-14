Detroit Zoo reopens Polk Penguin Conservation Center after 2 year renovation

DETROIT – The Detroit Zoo has officially reopened its Polk Penguin Conservation Center (PPCC) after more than two years of renovations, and the zoo has welcomed a new species.

The penguin center closed in September 2019 to make repairs due to faulty waterproofing by the construction contractor. Approximately 9 gallons of groundwater were seeping into the building and being pumped out each day. The projected was originally slated to finish in June 2020.

The 33,000-square-foot, $32-million Polk Penguin Conservation Center – which opened in April 2016 – is now home to more than 75 king, rockhopper, macaroni, gentoo and chinstrap penguins.

“The chinstraps settled right in and became avid swimmers. Once the lights come on for the day, TJ, Haiku, Kringle and Turtle immediately dive into the pool,” said Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) Curator of Birds Bonnie Van Dam. “They also had no problem integrating with the other species. Penguins thrive within larger colonies, and they are just exceptional at mingling.”

Detroit Zoo penguins. (© Joshua Hanford Photography 2017)

Upgrades to the PPCC include a section of glass flooring that allows guests to see birds swimming below their feet, repainted rock surfaces, the creation of more nesting areas, a second snow machine within the habitat, upgrades to the water and air filtration systems, enhanced lighting and exhibits that focus on changing climate and the resulting loss of sea ice.

The PPCC features a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area with breathtaking views. An underwater gallery with a vast acrylic window and two acrylic tunnels allows visitors to watch penguins dive under water – something that is impossible to see in the wild.

“These beloved birds continued to receive the same outstanding care as their home was being repaired,” said Dr. Murphy. “We know just how much DZS members and guests have missed seeing this world-renowned habitat.”

