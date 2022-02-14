19º

Penguin exhibit at Detroit Zoo opens for first time since 2019

New chicks added to flock

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo’s Polk Penguin Conservation Center closed for repairs in 2019, those repairs were only expected to last about nine months -- then the COVID pandemic happened.

The facility was closed in 2019 after leaks were discovered in the foundation. Now, years later, the massive facility is ready to welcome visitors back in again. The facility has new lights and wider ramps.

As soon as school wrapped up Monday, the Slowik family was one of the first to check out the exhibit. There were new additions to the flock, five chicks and the first King Penguin chick in 20 years.

