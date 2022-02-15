2 killed, 1 hurt in crash between car, SUV in St. Clair Shores, police say

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Two people were killed and one person was injured in a crash between a car and an SUV in St. Clair Shores, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13) on 10 Mile Road at I-94. It involved a red Buick sedan and a white Jeep SUV.

Witnesses said the Buick was heading east on 10 Mile Road when the crash happened.

Police said two men who were passengers in the Buick were killed in the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another died at a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

The driver of the Jeep suffered a head injury, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.