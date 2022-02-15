Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man ‘started crying’ after $2M on scratch off win

A Wayne County man described winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s Instant Game as “a gift that came at the perfect time.”

The lucky 43-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 15180 Telegraph Road in Redford. Redford is about 7 miles east of Livonia.

“I usually stop to buy a Lottery ticket on my way home from work and scratch it when I get home,” said the player. “When I realized I’d won $2 million, I immediately started crying. I kept looking the ticket over because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I called my brother and said: ‘Can you come over? I think something is wrong with my eyes!’ It took a while for it to sink in and the next several days felt like a dream. A few days after winning, I thought: ‘Well, I either really won $2 million or this is a long dream!’”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his home, purchase property in Northern Michigan, and invest.

“Winning is an overwhelming feeling. It is a gift that came at the perfect time,” the player said.

Players have won more than $117 million playing $2,000,000 Lucky 7′s which launched in December 2019. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $3 million in prizes remain, including 10 $2,000 prizes, and 59 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.