Woman accused of using fake IDs to steal cars from dealerships during test drives

A warren used car dealer says a woman walked into their dealership, asked to test drive a car, and didn't return. It happened Friday, Feb. 11, at Kal's Auto Sales on 8 mile Road, and now police are working to find both the driver and the car.

WARREN, Mich. – Police in Warren are looking for a serial car thief who takes vehicles from dealerships for test drives and never brings them back.

“She came in really enthused and making herself look like she was really interested in buying the car. I was amazed. Like, she’s an expert. Cause, she actually comes in and she makes herself look like she’s so innocent,” said dealership employee Christine Istefan.

Istefan works at Kal’s Auto Sales. She said it’s the 8th shop to be targeted.

“They told her, ‘take the test drive. Don’t go more than two miles when you come back, we’ll discuss more about the financing,’” Istefan said.

The ID card the woman provided the dealership before driving away turned out to be stolen. Workers couldn’t tell because she was wearing a mask.

“She’s stealing people’s identity at the same time,” Istefan said.

The woman stole a 2018 Chevy Impala. As a result, other customers will have to go through extra measures when taking cars out for a test drive.

“They’re making it harder for good people to get cars. Like, the value of the vehicles are going up with the market and everything else. So, this is just another way of making it worse for people that are honestly looking for cars. People like this, they deserve to be put away,” Istefan said.

