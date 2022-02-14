Woman steals car during test drive in Warren -- her 8th car theft from a dealership

A woman accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Impala from a Warren car dealership on Feb. 11, 2022.

WARREN, Mich. – A woman who has stolen cars from dealerships seven times in the past made it eight last week when she drove off in a vehicle during a test drive in Warren, police said.

The owner of Kal’s Auto Sales on 8 Mile Road said the woman showed up at the dealership Friday (Feb. 11) to buy a car.

She took a 2018 Chevrolet Impala for a test drive and didn’t return, officials said. The identification she gave them turned out to be fake, according to authorities.

A woman accused of stealing a 2018 Chevrolet Impala from a Warren car dealership on Feb. 11, 2022. (Warren Police Department)

Warren police said this is the eighth time this woman has stolen a car from a dealership.

No additional information has been revealed.

You can see a brief video of the woman and the car below.