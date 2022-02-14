Woman steals car during test drive in Warren -- her 8th car theft from a dealership

WARREN, Mich. – A woman who has stolen cars from dealerships seven times in the past made it eight last week when she drove off in a vehicle during a test drive in Warren, police said.
The owner of Kal’s Auto Sales on 8 Mile Road said the woman showed up at the dealership Friday (Feb. 11) to buy a car.
She took a 2018 Chevrolet Impala for a test drive and didn’t return, officials said. The identification she gave them turned out to be fake, according to authorities.
Warren police said this is the eighth time this woman has stolen a car from a dealership.
No additional information has been revealed.
You can see a brief video of the woman and the car below.