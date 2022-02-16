Police search home of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield’s staffers

Investigators with Michigan State Police and others executed a search warrant today (Feb. 15) at home in Bath Township, near Lansing. The couple who live there both worked as staff members of former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Chatfield has been under investigation over claims made by his sister-in-law, alleging he sexually abused her when she was 15.

The warrant was executed at a home in Bath Township, near Lansing. The couple who lived there both worked as staff members for Chatfield.

Read: Michigan AG’s office assisting with Chatfield investigation

Chatfield has been under investigation over claims made by his sister-in-law, who reported years of ongoing sexual abuse that started when she was just 15 years old and stopped last year. She is 27 years old now.

Chatfield has publicly denied the allegations. The home officials searched belongs to Anne and Rob Minard, the couple both worked in high-level positions for Chatfield.

Attorney Jamie White represents Chatfield’s sister-in-law and specializes in sex abuse cases. White believes that while investigators looked into the sexual assault allegations, that led to a second investigation into Chatfield involving four political action committees he has ties to. Those PACS bring in a very large amount of donations and now there are questions about how that money was being spent.

Chatfield’s attorney, Mary Chartier, released the following statement:

“The search of the home of Mr. Chatfield’s former chief of staff is the latest move in an attempt to take down a former Republican politician based on completely false accusations. This entire charade was started with the lies of Rebekah Chatfield, a woman who had a consensual and adult affair with Mr. Chatfield for 7 years and is trying to spin this affair as “rape” to promote her brand. Last year, Ms. Chatfield verbally—and in writing—listed her goals for 2022. Among them, she wants to be a millionaire. She wants to be on a stage. She wants to host a podcast and write a book, and she claims to now be filming a documentary about her claims. All of this despite that she admits that, as an adult, she -- of her own accord -- would contact Mr. Chatfield for sex and send him nude photos and videos.

“To try and harm Mr. Chatfield, Ms. Chatfield also has been trying to solicit “tips” about alleged financial improprieties. Of course, Ms. Chatfield’s previous job—before she started asking her “followers” to donate money to her—was selling hair care products online and she has no knowledge whatsoever of finances involving Mr. Chatfield. But baseless claims have now led to an investigation.

“Mr. Chatfield has said it before, and he’ll say it again—he has full faith and confidence in the people who were managing funds. To his knowledge, all finances were handled properly, and every law was followed. In the end, all that an investigation will reveal is that Republicans and Democrats alike use these accounts in the same fashion and the law was followed.”