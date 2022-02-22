45º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Redford Township police arrest man after 2 people found shot in backyard

2 shooting victims stable at hospital

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Redford Township, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Redford Township Crime, Shooting, Redford Township Shooting, Dover Street, Redford Township Police, Redford Township Police Department
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.Redford Township police arrested a man after they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 22) in the 25700 block of Dover Street, according to authorities.

Officers said a man was shot in the right arm and left hand, and a woman was shot in her left arm. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they are stable.

Police said this was a domestic violence situation, and the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-387-2571.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email