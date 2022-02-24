22º

Flat Rock chemical leak still under investigation

Test results of the samples taken are supposed to be back in the coming days

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – The Flat Rock situation is still considered to be an active leak.

As the investigation continues, there’s still no idea on what the substance is or where it’s coming from.

“It’s a complicated issue, said EGLE spokesperson Jill Greenberg. “We’ve got a really great team looking at all angles on how to get to the source of this.”

EGLE, EPA, and the city of Flat Rock are now putting their heads together to find an answer for what kind of substance may be in a backchannel of the Huron River.

“The environmental protection agency has collected one sample last night, two today,” Greenberg said. “Those will go out to be analyzed.”

Right now, you can call this the investigation and stabilization phase.

Here’s a look at helicopter footage in the video player above showing a vacuum truck being used to remove the gasoline-scented sheen from the water on Wednesday (Feb. 23) morning. The video shows how booms are still being used to keep the substance contained to one part of the backchannel.

“We’re confident that the sheen hasn’t moved back into the Huron River,” Greenberg said.

So far, the biggest obstacle is identifying the source of the leak because of its presumed location.

“It’s really important to get to the bottom of what this is,” Greenberg said. “The true challenge is that it’s under water. That’s where it appears to be at this point.”

Test results of the samples taken are supposed to be back in the coming days.

