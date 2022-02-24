19º

Local News

Great Lakes Water Authority approves 3.7% rate hike

Water will increase by 3.7% and sewer by 2.4%

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Great Lakes Water Authority, GLWA, Meeko Williams, Hydrate Detroit, Pandemic, Highland Park, State of Michigan, Michigan
On Wednesday (Feb. 23), the Great Lakes Water Authority approved hikes to the water and sewer rates for the 2023 fiscal year by a 6-0 vote. Water will go up 3.7% and sewer by 2.4%.

DETROIT – On Wednesday (Feb. 23), the Great Lakes Water Authority approved hikes to the water and sewer rates for the 2023 fiscal year by a 6-0 vote.

Water will increase by 3.7% and sewer by 2.4%.

“We are a 501c3 water rights organization,” said Meeko Williams. “We are a watchdog. We’ve been to the meetings of the GLWA, the board of water commissioners, and others.”

Williams is with Hydrate Detroit and was one of several people at the virtual meeting to voice their displeasure with even a suggestion of higher water rates.

“I basically said no increase because we cannot afford this,” Williams said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic, we have inflation, and we also have to pay for several service projects with money that we are already going to have to pay for that we don’t have.”

The GLWA says almost half of the sewer increase is a bad debt expense recovery attributed to Highland Park only paying half of its sewer bill from 2012 through 2021.

The surcharge fell to other communities as the GLWA says Highland Park’s outstanding balances continue to grow. But many who spoke at Wednesday’s (Feb. 23) meeting flatly stated that they should not have to pay someone else’s tab.

“We can fight for affordable water across the region and across the state so we can fight for affordable water that we can use, and affordable water that we should benefit from,” Williams said.

Water customers are already paying for bad debt expense recovery for Highland Park’s water services. GLWA says it has paid less than 1% of its bill since 2012. Highland Park disputes that.

GLWA has sued both Highland Park and the State of Michigan over that.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter