Dearborn mayor discusses future of Fairlane Town Center in wake of upcoming sale

With new owners of Fairlane Town Center expected to be announced next month, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud wants to see the area transformed.

The newly elected mayor of Dearborn has a new vision for Fairlane Town Center and wants to connect the east and west sides of the city.

“This is a project that is more than just economic development,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. “It’s public health, environmental sustainability.”

Hammoud and city directors spent the day Saturday riding a school bus and criss-crossing the city.

“We’re talking 8,500 parking spaces, more than we need,” he said. “So when we solve many issues, giving way to biking and hiking trails, more green space to help with flooding issues, this is where we can start.”

The 1.4 million square foot space went up for sale after the current owner defaulted on loans.

Hammoud says the state is flush with federal COVID-19 relief funds and wants to see some of that money spent revitalizing the surrounding area.

“We’re flipping the script,” he said. “If developers want to operate here, there has to be a community development.”

Opened in 1976, more than 80% of the mall is currently filled.

Hammoud says there’s untapped potential and he wants the city to take the lead on development.

“We are not sitting on the sidelines,” he said. “We have bulldog hats on and want to drive the conversation.”