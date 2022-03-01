Group laying foundation for Black businesses to thrive in Detroit

As Black History Month comes to a close, a group in Detroit is quite literally laying the foundation for Black-owned businesses to thrive on the city's east side.

On Monday (Feb. 28), dozens of kids laid a foundation for their future in a symbolic movement for the Black community.

“It’s all about Black Wall Street,” said Money Matters 4 Youth Founder, Gail Perry-Mason. “It’s about making history during Black History Month. “We’re going to have Black Wall Street right here.”

The group Money Matters 4 Youth spearheaded the movement by having Student Investors research 100 Black businesses in Detroit, creating a legacy plan for each business.

“They have to leave a legacy for the next generation,” Perry-Mason said. “So the bricks are basically a symbol of building a foundation.”

The symbolic foundation will be laid one brick at a time for the 100 businesses at the historic Franklin Wright Settlements on Detroit’s east side, creating Detroit’s Black Wall Street.

The hope is that a better future will be created for the children who are here today.

“I’m elated to see that these young people who are understanding the history of Black Wall Street and that they want to continue to build that legacy,” said Capstone Employment Services Owner, Tammy Turner.