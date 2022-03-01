Michigan Gov. Whitmer takes action to divest state from Russian investments amid invasion of Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to State Treasurer calling for a special meeting to divest Michigan from Russian Investments.

This call is in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The invasion entered its sixth day on Tuesday (March 1).

Whitmer calls on the Investment Board to hold a special meeting to divest the state of Michigan Retirement Systems pension plans from Russia and for the State Treasurer to do the same with various trust funds over which she is fiduciary.

View the entire letter below:

Dear Treasurer Eubanks:

I am writing to call on the State of Michigan Investment Board to hold a special meeting to divest the State of Michigan Retirement Systems pension plans from any investments in institutions or companies headquartered in Russia or that have their principal place of business in Russia. Additionally, I am calling on you, as the State Treasurer and fiduciary over various State trust funds, to do the same.

Last week, the world watched with horror as President Vladimir Putin launched an illegal and destructive war against the people of Ukraine. These heinous attacks are aimed at overthrowing Ukraine’s democratic government and violate international law. Since then, the federal government and our international allies and partners have announced significant sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, state-owned enterprises, and other government-related activities. Michigan supports these national and international sanctions and should align our state-level actions.

As the situation in Ukraine progresses, I will continue to stay in touch with top leaders in the federal government on behalf of Michiganders. Michiganders may feel concerned about the impacts this situation will have on Michigan’s economy. For that reason, I will continue to monitor any potential disruptions to our supply chains and prices to protect Michiganders’ pocketbooks and put Michiganders first.

Sincerely,

Gretchen E. Whitmer

Governor of Michigan