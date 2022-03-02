Michigan man with 17-year-old daughter in Ukraine shares concern

A Metro Detroit man with a 17-year-old daughter in Ukraine in sharing the pain and worry he’s feeling as Russia invades the country.

Stories from Ukraine are getting out through to families in Metro Detroit. A group of nine, 10 and 11-year-olds constructed makeshift nets, deep in a bomb shelter for their brothers and father sto use as shields to shoot from behind.

One woman gave birth in a basement shelter, next to injured soldiers. They are the images of families and neighbors in Ukraine.

For every kilometer that the Russian convey inches closer to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Dr. Victor Burlaka grows more concerned. His 17-year-old daughter lives there with his ex-wife.

“Where they live, there’s heavy shelling of -- bombs are exploding outside the windows. They are hiding in the bathroom. They are running out of food and it’s not clear what’s gonna happen because it seems like Russian’s just ramping up their operations and adding more firepower in that region,” Burlaka said.

Ukrainian Americans are feeling the trauma as they watch from afar. Around 50,000 Ukrainian Americans call Michigan home. Some are first generation, others are second generation -- but family is family no matter which part of the globe they’re in.

