Mother, boyfriend arrested after 4-year-old brought to Michigan hospital malnourished, badly hurt

LEWISTON, Mich. – A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after a 4-year-old boy was brought to a Michigan hospital malnourished and suffering from internal and external injuries, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called Jan. 2 to Otsego Memorial Hospital for an apparent child abuse and neglect case, they said.

Hospital officials said a 4-year-old boy had been brought to the emergency room in the afternoon. The child was extremely malnourished and had numerous bruises on his body, according to authorities.

An ultrasound showed the boy had internal bleeding and an internal organ laceration caused by blunt force trauma, officials said.

The child was flown to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for further treatment.

The Montmorency Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges against the child’s mother -- Nicole Judith Needham, 30, of Lewiston -- and her boyfriend -- Casey James Haskin, 29, of Lewiston.

Ad

Needham was arrested at her mother’s home in Barton City and taken to the Alpena County Jail, authorities said. She is charged with fourth-degree child abuse.

Haskin was arrested at the couple’s home and taken to the Alpena County Jail, according to officials. He is charged with first-degree child abuse.

Needham and Haskin were both arraigned Thursday (Feb. 24) at 88th District Court. Needham is being held on $25,000 bond, cash/surety, and Haskin is being held on $150,000 bond, cash/surety.

Haskin’s next court date is scheduled for March 11, and Needham’s next court date is scheduled for March 18.