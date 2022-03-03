St. Clair Shores family supporting Ukrainian Orphanages

Dave and Greta Rubello adopted their daughter Sasha Rubello from an orphanage in Ukraine when she was just eight years old. For the Rubellos, seeing what’s happening in Ukraine is a stark reminder their daughter, now 23, would have been a child trapped in war.

The family wanted to help those children already in orphanages, as they feel they have a solid connection to Sasha Rubello’s birthplace.

“To see this happening through the areas we were in, it’s heartbreaking,” Dave Rubello said.

Sasha Rubello sees herself as a Ukrainian and as an American.

“If I was there right now, I’d probably be a refugee,” said Sasha Rubello. “Most people don’t know the half of it, how strong and how incredible those people are.”

This Saturday (March 5), a dinner fundraiser is scheduled at Lakeland Manor at 5:30 p.m.; tickets are $20, with all the proceeds going to a nonprofit to help Children Advocacy Ukraine to help get the children out of the country.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, or you can call Lakeland Manor at 586-773-2211.