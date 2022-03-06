Strong winds cause troubles for some across Metro Detroit

Dangerous wind gusts all across our region, but specifically felt at a gas station at Newburg and 5 mile in Livonia.

No one was hurt, but 50-60 mile per hour winds caused the two legs of the structure to literally fall over at the base.

Heavy winds have caused an usual sight that has had people stopping to take pictures all day. The overhead canopy of a shell gas station, now on its side.

The major gusts of wind also created a headache for thousands of households that are now without power.

According to DTE, there are over 7,000 outages – mainly in the downriver area. Over 175 crews are in the field trying to restore the electricity as soon as possible.

In the meantime, there hasn’t been any major damage, like the canopy here at the gas station.

Robert Evanski is just glad the collapse didn’t cause another problem.

“We’ve been getting our car blown across 696. So, we’re heading this way and we were shocked to tell you the truth. That had to be one big gust of wind to take that down and I’m just happy there was no car underneath,” said Evanski.

Ad

More good news is that businesses won’t be affected that much. Eight pumps are still working.