‘I feel so violated’: Mother says man recorded her undressing at Planet Fitness in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A mother is sharing her story after a trip to Planet Fitness in Plymouth resulted in a complete violation of her privacy.

She said a man was there with a cell phone, peering in over her as she undressed. He recorded her every move.

“It’s just really gross. I feel so violated,” she said.

The incident happened on Feb. 23. The woman said she stopped in for a quick tan and workout. When she walked into the tanning area she noticed a man sitting in the waiting area.

“I closed the door and just did a look around the room. I was looking at the doorknob, the mirror, different corners of the room, looking up at the ceilings and walls,” she said.

According to police, the man was able to get a cellphone above the stall wall of her tanning booth. He took a video of another woman on Feb. 12.

The woman Local 4 spoke with asked to not be identified.

She said investigators told her the man who recorded her was on probation and had been in trouble for secretly recording women in tanning facilities before.

Police said the investigation is still underway and a forensics team will examine the phone. The suspect has not been charged.

