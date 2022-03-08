Michigan Gov. Whitmer supports suspending federal gas tax to help drivers as gas prices soar

“Today, (five other) governors and I are announcing our support for a federal gas tax holiday,” Whitmer tweeted. “We need to do all we can to put money back in people’s pockets.”
Whitmer was joined by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in her announcement.
The letter urges Congressional leadership to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act to suspend the federal gas tax. It was sent in response to rising gas prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Whitmer said.
Ad
Here is the full letter from all six governors:
The letter is addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, majority leader Charles Schumer and minority leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.