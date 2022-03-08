Michigan Gov. Whitmer supports suspending federal gas tax to help drivers as gas prices soar

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a group of governors asking lawmakers to suspend the federal gas tax, a move that would provide some relief for drivers as gas prices soar.

“Today, (five other) governors and I are announcing our support for a federal gas tax holiday,” Whitmer tweeted. “We need to do all we can to put money back in people’s pockets.”

Whitmer was joined by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in her announcement.

The letter urges Congressional leadership to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act to suspend the federal gas tax. It was sent in response to rising gas prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Whitmer said.

Here is the full letter from all six governors:

“As Congress looks to relieve Americans of the financial stress caused by increased gas prices amid international crises and rising inflation, we support federal legislation to address rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year. “According to the American Automobile Association, the national average gas price in the United States is $4.173 -- up more than a dollar from 2021. The Gas Prices Relief Act, as introduced in the House and Senate -- H.R. 6787 and S. 3609, respectively -- would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices while protecting the federal government’s capacity to make infrastructure investments. “First, it saves Americans at the pump by suspending the federal gas tax for the rest of the year. Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in the consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent and more. “But importantly, the legislation would also ensure the Highway Trust Fund stays solvent. The bill would authorize the U.S. Department of Treasury to transfer general fund dollars to replace the temporarily lost revenue of a halted federal gasoline excise tax. Furthermore, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dedicated an additional $118 billion to the Highway Trust Fund, and the trust fund’s capacity to finance the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and highways across the country would not be diminished by the legislation. For these reasons and more, we know it is possible to invest in infrastructure and also provide meaningful relief to consumers at the pump. “At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation.” Governors of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

The letter is addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, majority leader Charles Schumer and minority leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.