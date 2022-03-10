38º

Local News

Everyday people feeling the pinch as gas prices rise across Metro Detroit

Michigan drivers pay an average of $4.24 per gallon

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tychicus Moore, Gas, Gas Prices, Johnathan Lorde, Mopeds
The pain at the pump stings a little more each day as Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.24 per gallon, about a cent less than the national average. Republican state lawmakers passed a house bill today that would put a six-month pause on Michigan's gas tax. They plan to send the proposal to Governor Gretchen Whitmer next week. If she approves it, drivers will save 27 cents per gallon. The governor has also requested congress suspend the federal gas tax of 18 cents per gallon.

ECORSE, Mich. – Tychicus Moore operates as a medical transporter, getting patients from point A to point B.

Lately, it’s been more complex as gas prices continue to rise.

“I told my boss we got to get a raise or something,” Moore said.

Moore has to pay for his own gas, making it more challenging when most of his check now goes to gas in what feels like a never-ending cycle.

“I was spending $200 a week just in gas,” Moore said. “Now, it’s about $250 or more. I ain’t bringing home but about $400 or $500 a week and putting most of that back in the gas tank,” Moore said.

Times are already complicated.

“I’ve got two teenagers at home,” Moore said. “My youngest grandson be at the house. I got to take care of him and feed him because he’s the little fella.”

Yet, Moore remains optimistic.

“Can’t do nothing but roll with the punches,” Moore said.

Johnathan Lorde feels the same frustrations as Moore. He knows many people now affected by the steep rise in gas prices.

“It’s a family now down the street right now; they’re forced to use the public mopeds right now because they can’t afford the gas prices,” said Lorde. “$4.09, that’s half of someone’s wages. So, we really need to get it together and get these gas prices down.”

We’re told that Moore’s employer may start giving out gas cards for $50 a week.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter