Homicide investigation underway after Detroit public schools officer dies trying to stop fight

DETROIT – A Detroit Public Schools Community District public safety officer died Thursday after trying to stop a fight near Henry Ford High School, according to officials.
Officer Freddie Wilson was rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon after an incident in the area of Vaughan Street and Trojan Avenue in Detroit. Police said a homicide investigation is underway.
The district said students were not involved in the fight. Surveillance video shows young people wearing backpacks gathering a block away from Henry Ford High School. That camera recorded video of the melee.
Original report: Detroit public schools officer dies after trying to stop fight near Henry Ford High School, police say
Mattie Wallace lives near Henry Ford High School.
“I’m sorry that that happened. I just can’t believe it,” Mattie Wallace said.
Mattie Wallace taught on Detroit’s east side for more than 40 years. She said she was stunned to learn Freddie Wilson died a block away from her home.
“They care about them and it’s just sad. I feel so bad about it,” Mattie Wallace said.
The National Officer Down Memorial Page honored the life of officer Freddie Wilson, who served with the DPSCD-PD for more than 20 years.
Local 4 first spoke with Freddie Wilson in 2018, when he was shot in the leg trying to protect his wife. Freddie Wilson lost three family members that day in a domestic violence incident.
Read: Officer hurt during police standoff with triple fatal shooting suspect in Detroit shares story
Read: More local news coverage