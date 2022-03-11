Homicide investigation underway after Detroit public schools officer dies trying to stop fight

A Detroit Public Schools Community District public safety officer died Thursday after trying to stop a fight near Henry Ford High School, according to officials. Officer Freddie Wilson was rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon after an incident in the area of Vaughan Street and Trojan Avenue in Detroit. Police said a homicide investigation is underway. The district said students were not involved in the fight. Surveillance video shows young people wearing backpacks gathering a block away from Henry Ford High School. That camera recorded video of the melee.

DETROIT – A Detroit Public Schools Community District public safety officer died Thursday after trying to stop a fight near Henry Ford High School, according to officials.

Officer Freddie Wilson was rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon after an incident in the area of Vaughan Street and Trojan Avenue in Detroit. Police said a homicide investigation is underway.

The district said students were not involved in the fight. Surveillance video shows young people wearing backpacks gathering a block away from Henry Ford High School. That camera recorded video of the melee.

Mattie Wallace lives near Henry Ford High School.

“I’m sorry that that happened. I just can’t believe it,” Mattie Wallace said.

Mattie Wallace taught on Detroit’s east side for more than 40 years. She said she was stunned to learn Freddie Wilson died a block away from her home.

“They care about them and it’s just sad. I feel so bad about it,” Mattie Wallace said.

The National Officer Down Memorial Page honored the life of officer Freddie Wilson, who served with the DPSCD-PD for more than 20 years.

Local 4 first spoke with Freddie Wilson in 2018, when he was shot in the leg trying to protect his wife. Freddie Wilson lost three family members that day in a domestic violence incident.

“The DPSCD Board and Superintendent are saddened by the sudden death of officer Freddie Wilson. Officer Wilson devoted more than 20 years with the DPSCD. Our thoughts and prayers go to the Wilson family. Officer Wilson passed away late Thursday evening, March 10, 2022. We are actively investigating the incident and request that everyone wait to pass judgement regarding the incident and his cause of death until an investigation is complete. It already appears as if misinformation is being reported.” DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti (March 10, 2022)

