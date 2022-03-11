32º

Homicide investigation underway after Detroit public schools officer dies trying to stop fight

Surveillance video shows young people, police near Henry Ford High School

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – A Detroit Public Schools Community District public safety officer died Thursday after trying to stop a fight near Henry Ford High School, according to officials.

Officer Freddie Wilson was rushed to a hospital Thursday afternoon after an incident in the area of Vaughan Street and Trojan Avenue in Detroit. Police said a homicide investigation is underway.

The district said students were not involved in the fight. Surveillance video shows young people wearing backpacks gathering a block away from Henry Ford High School. That camera recorded video of the melee.

Mattie Wallace lives near Henry Ford High School.

“I’m sorry that that happened. I just can’t believe it,” Mattie Wallace said.

Mattie Wallace taught on Detroit’s east side for more than 40 years. She said she was stunned to learn Freddie Wilson died a block away from her home.

“They care about them and it’s just sad. I feel so bad about it,” Mattie Wallace said.

The National Officer Down Memorial Page honored the life of officer Freddie Wilson, who served with the DPSCD-PD for more than 20 years.

Local 4 first spoke with Freddie Wilson in 2018, when he was shot in the leg trying to protect his wife. Freddie Wilson lost three family members that day in a domestic violence incident.

