Detroit public schools officer dies after trying to stop fight near Henry Ford High School, police say

A Detroit Public Schools Community District public safety officer is dead after trying to stop a fight near Henry Ford High School, according to Detroit public schools.Read: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/03/11/detroit-public-schools-officer-killed-trying-to-stop-fight-near-henry-ford-high-school-police-say/

DETROIT – A Detroit Public Schools Community District public safety officer is dead after trying to stop a fight near Henry Ford High School, according to Detroit public schools.

The incident happened Thursday (March 10) in the area of Vaughan Street and Trojan Avenue. The officer was rushed to a hospital and listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the fight involved people that were not Detroit public school students.

Surveillance video from the area shows a group of people and several police officers on scene.

Ad

Police said they do not have evidence that weapons were involved in the incident.

Detroit police say homicide investigators are assisting in the investigation to determine if foul play is involved.

“The DPSCD Board and Superintendent are saddened by the sudden death of officer Freddie Wilson. Officer Wilson devoted more than 20 years with the DPSCD. Our thoughts and prayers go to the Wilson family. Officer Wilson passed away late Thursday evening, March 10, 2022. We are actively investigating the incident and request that everyone wait to pass judgement regarding the incident and his cause of death until an investigation is complete. It already appears as if misinformation is being reported.” DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti

Read: More local crime coverage