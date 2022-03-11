Saint Andrew’s Hall closed after video shows floor bending during concert

A raucous concert at Saint Andrew's Hall has proven just a bit too much for the historic venue. It's shut down for repairs over concerns about the floor that many people were jumping up and down on.

DETROIT – Saint Andrew’s Hall is temporarily closed while the venue plans to repair a loose joint in the floor.

The issue was noticed when the floor could be seen giving out in a video that is being shared online. Max was at the concert when the floor started giving out.

“There were parts where you could feel the floor being bouncy,” Max said.

Venue officials stopped the show because of how bad the floor was flexing. Video from underneath the dance floor shows just how unstable the floor was.

“It did seem a little unsettling. I could tell something was . . . I had a little anxiety about it for sure,” Max said.

The Detroit Fire Department was called to the scene. Jessica Parker with Building Safety Engineering and Environmental said that actions will have to be taken to ensure everyone’s safety going forward.

“The owner is now in the process of having a structural engineer go to the site to assess the damages,” Parker said.

The building has a maximum capacity of 1,000 people. Officials want to know if the show was over capacity when the floor started giving out.

“My inspector and the supervisor did ask for the list of ticket buyers from the owner so that we can get an actual count of how many people were in the building,” Parker said.

While some concert goers never felt unsafe, they are relieved to have been able to make it outside of the venue without issue.

“Having the concert be canceled and being taken away from that energy is frustrating. But, then again, seeing the video after how much the foundation was bouncing up and down. It was scary. I’m glad we were able to get out safe,” Ethan Dunn said.

Future shows at the venue will need to be rescheduled or relocated.

“The safety of our guests is always our top priority and the show was paused promptly. Everyone exited the venue safely and the artist was able to perform the majority of their show.” Live Nation Entertainment

