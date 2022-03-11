WDIV named ‘Station of the Year’ by Michigan Association of Broadcasters 8th year in a row

WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, is honored to be named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year for the eighth year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 16 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters - 10 best and 9 merit awards for Market 1.

“Every employee at WDIV shares a piece of this tremendous honor,” said Vice-President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “Every person here works together to serve our community and that’s what makes this so gratifying.”

BEST AWARDS

Breaking News Story: Flooding Catastrophe

Feature/Use of Medium: I Have No Regrets

Investigative Story: Morgue Mistakes

Ad

Mini-Documentary or Series: Detroit’s Babygirl

News Reporter: Nick Monacelli

News Special: Secrets of Small Town

Photojournalist: Alex Atwell

Special Interest Programming: Summer Spectacular

Sports: Local 4 Sports Opening Day

Weathercast: Tracking Snow Threat

MERIT AWARDS

Breaking News: Tornadoes Touch Down

Ad

Community Involvement: WDIV Community Involvement

Continuing Coverage: Oxford Tragedy Continuing Coverage

Feature/Use of Medium: Finding a Fossil

Marketing Materials & Promos : We Are Stronger

News Anchor: Devin Scillian

Newscast: Local 4 News at 11

Photojournalist: Mike Tiseo

Use of New Media (Single Project): WDIV Vaccine Hunter

The Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The 2021 awards were announced online this week by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.