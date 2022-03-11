WDIV named ‘Station of the Year’ by Michigan Association of Broadcasters 8th year in a row

WDIV-TV Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, is honored to be named the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year for the eighth year in a row. The station won for broadcasting excellence in 16 categories from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters - 10 best and 9 merit awards for Market 1.
“Every employee at WDIV shares a piece of this tremendous honor,” said Vice-President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “Every person here works together to serve our community and that’s what makes this so gratifying.”
BEST AWARDS
Breaking News Story: Flooding Catastrophe
Feature/Use of Medium: I Have No Regrets
Investigative Story: Morgue Mistakes
Mini-Documentary or Series: Detroit’s Babygirl
News Reporter: Nick Monacelli
News Special: Secrets of Small Town
Photojournalist: Alex Atwell
Special Interest Programming: Summer Spectacular
Sports: Local 4 Sports Opening Day
Weathercast: Tracking Snow Threat
MERIT AWARDS
Breaking News: Tornadoes Touch Down
Community Involvement: WDIV Community Involvement
Continuing Coverage: Oxford Tragedy Continuing Coverage
Feature/Use of Medium: Finding a Fossil
Marketing Materials & Promos: We Are Stronger
News Anchor: Devin Scillian
Newscast: Local 4 News at 11
Photojournalist: Mike Tiseo
Use of New Media (Single Project): WDIV Vaccine Hunter
The Broadcast Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievement in broadcasting by Michigan radio and television stations each year. The 2021 awards were announced online this week by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.