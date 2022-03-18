Greta Van Fleet shows rescheduled after member hospitalized: ‘We are grateful for your kindness’

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 20: Josh Kiszka, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet perform at UNO Lakefront Arena on December 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia, according to the band.

On Wednesday (March 16), the band shared a Facebook post announcing that Jake Kiszka and Josh Kiszka woke up feeling ill that morning. COVID was ruled out, but they did reschedule their shows in Flint and Ypsilanti.

The Flint show is now set for Sept. 13 and the Ypsilanti show is set for Sept. 14. Tickets from the rescheduled shows will be honored and refunds are available.

On Thursday (March 17), the band provided an update on the health of the two members. They said Josh Kiszka had mostly recovered but that Jake Kiszka’s diagnosis “is more complex.”

They said what started as a small cough rapidly progressed overnight and he was transported to a hospital on Wednesday.

“The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined,” the statement reads.

The Huntington, WV show has been postponed until Aug. 10.

Read the full statement below:

“Thank you for your patience after yesterday’s unfortunate news. We have an update on the band’s health:

“Due to the uncertainty of his time to recover, we regretfully must postpone Saturday’s show in Huntington, WV until August 10. Tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled performance and refunds will be available at point of purchase.

“We are grateful for your kindness and appreciate your positive support during this difficult time. We promise to give you the most up to date information as the situation progresses.”