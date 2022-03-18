Officials announce improvements coming to SE Michigan water systems

Candice Miller and Debbie Stabenow speak on March 18, 2022, about improvements to Southeast Michigan water systems.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Officials announced Friday morning that significant improvements are coming to Southeast Michigan water systems.

United States Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller joined a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday (March 18) to announce the upgrades.

Funding from the recently passed federal budget will pave the way for improvements to Southeast Michigan water systems, officials said.

Among the planned improvements :