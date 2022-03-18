51º

Officials announce improvements coming to SE Michigan water systems

Debbie Stabenow, Candice Miller announce upgrades

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Candice Miller and Debbie Stabenow speak on March 18, 2022, about improvements to Southeast Michigan water systems. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Officials announced Friday morning that significant improvements are coming to Southeast Michigan water systems.

United States Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller joined a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday (March 18) to announce the upgrades.

You can watch the full press conference in the video above.

Funding from the recently passed federal budget will pave the way for improvements to Southeast Michigan water systems, officials said.

Among the planned improvements:

  • Address water quality concerns.
  • Keep the water clean for swimming and fishing.
  • Manage the flow of sewage to prevent flooded roads and homes during heavy rainfall.
  • Replace lead pipes to keep children and families healthy.

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

