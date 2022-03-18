Mac Madness: Macomb County restaurants compete in best mac-and-cheese bracket

The onset of spring signals the beginning of maddening March brackets -- but we’re not just talking about college basketball.
This year, March Madness is taking on a new, noodle-y shape for Macomb County residents and visitors: The county has launched its second annual Mac Madness, in which local restaurants compete for the title of having the best macaroni and cheese dish in the county.
A total of sixteen Macomb County restaurants are going head-to-head, putting their best noodle dishes forward in hopes of winning a $2,500 grant from the county. The second-place winner will receive $1,000, and third- and fourth-place winners will each receive $500. Click here to see the bracket.
The voting rounds will take place on the following schedule:
- Sweet 16: Voting opened March 17, closes March 19 at 8 p.m.
- Elite 8: Voting opens March 21 at noon, closes March 23 at 8 p.m.
- Final 4: Voting opens March 25 at noon, closes March 27 at 8 p.m.
- Championship Round: March 30 at noon, closes April 1 at 8 p.m.
Click here to cast your votes for the best homemade mac-and-cheese dishes. Participants can vote once per round.
The following restaurants are participating in the 2022 Mac Madness: Best Mac in the Mac competition:
- Slaw Dogz, Clinton Township
- Simple Palate Restaurant, Warren
- Jayell Smoke House, Romeo
- Fin’s Eatery & Spirits, New Baltimore
- Bath City Bistro, Mount Clemens
- Regale Craft Food & Drink, Macomb
- Kapones Sports Tavern, St. Clair Shores
- On the Bay Customs, New Baltimore
- Octopus’ Beer Garden, Mount Clemens
- Sherwood Brewing Company, Shelby Township
- Detroit Fish House, Shelby Township
- Gumbo’s, Mount Clemens
- Outlaw Smoke BBQ, Fraser
- K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ, Washington Township
- Te Roma, Center Line
- Ernie’s Grill, Clinton Township
Visit the county’s website here to learn more.
