51º

Local News

Mac Madness: Macomb County restaurants compete in best mac-and-cheese bracket

Here’s who’s competing, how to vote

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Mac Madness, Macomb County, Macaroni And Cheese, Mac And Cheese, Food, Restaurants, Competition, Bracket, Money, Prize, Michigan, Best Mac In The Mac

The onset of spring signals the beginning of maddening March brackets -- but we’re not just talking about college basketball.

This year, March Madness is taking on a new, noodle-y shape for Macomb County residents and visitors: The county has launched its second annual Mac Madness, in which local restaurants compete for the title of having the best macaroni and cheese dish in the county.

A total of sixteen Macomb County restaurants are going head-to-head, putting their best noodle dishes forward in hopes of winning a $2,500 grant from the county. The second-place winner will receive $1,000, and third- and fourth-place winners will each receive $500. Click here to see the bracket.

The voting rounds will take place on the following schedule:

  • Sweet 16: Voting opened March 17, closes March 19 at 8 p.m.
  • Elite 8: Voting opens March 21 at noon, closes March 23 at 8 p.m.
  • Final 4: Voting opens March 25 at noon, closes March 27 at 8 p.m.
  • Championship Round: March 30 at noon, closes April 1 at 8 p.m.

Click here to cast your votes for the best homemade mac-and-cheese dishes. Participants can vote once per round.

The following restaurants are participating in the 2022 Mac Madness: Best Mac in the Mac competition:

  • Slaw Dogz, Clinton Township
  • Simple Palate Restaurant, Warren
  • Jayell Smoke House, Romeo
  • Fin’s Eatery & Spirits, New Baltimore
  • Bath City Bistro, Mount Clemens
  • Regale Craft Food & Drink, Macomb
  • Kapones Sports Tavern, St. Clair Shores
  • On the Bay Customs, New Baltimore
  • Octopus’ Beer Garden, Mount Clemens
  • Sherwood Brewing Company, Shelby Township
  • Detroit Fish House, Shelby Township
  • Gumbo’s, Mount Clemens
  • Outlaw Smoke BBQ, Fraser
  • K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ, Washington Township
  • Te Roma, Center Line
  • Ernie’s Grill, Clinton Township

Visit the county’s website here to learn more.

Related: Local 4′s March Mania bracket challenge: Track your bracket

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email