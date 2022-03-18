Mac Madness: Macomb County restaurants compete in best mac-and-cheese bracket

The onset of spring signals the beginning of maddening March brackets -- but we’re not just talking about college basketball.

This year, March Madness is taking on a new, noodle-y shape for Macomb County residents and visitors: The county has launched its second annual Mac Madness, in which local restaurants compete for the title of having the best macaroni and cheese dish in the county.

A total of sixteen Macomb County restaurants are going head-to-head, putting their best noodle dishes forward in hopes of winning a $2,500 grant from the county. The second-place winner will receive $1,000, and third- and fourth-place winners will each receive $500. Click here to see the bracket.

The voting rounds will take place on the following schedule:

Sweet 16 : Voting opened March 17, closes March 19 at 8 p.m.

Elite 8 : Voting opens March 21 at noon, closes March 23 at 8 p.m.

Final 4 : Voting opens March 25 at noon, closes March 27 at 8 p.m.

Championship Round: March 30 at noon, closes April 1 at 8 p.m.

Click here to cast your votes for the best homemade mac-and-cheese dishes. Participants can vote once per round.

The following restaurants are participating in the 2022 Mac Madness: Best Mac in the Mac competition:

Slaw Dogz , Clinton Township

Simple Palate Restaurant, Warren

Jayell Smoke House , Romeo

Fin’s Eatery & Spirits , New Baltimore

Bath City Bistro , Mount Clemens

Regale Craft Food & Drink , Macomb

Kapones Sports Tavern , St. Clair Shores

On the Bay Customs , New Baltimore

Octopus’ Beer Garden , Mount Clemens

Sherwood Brewing Company, Shelby Township

Detroit Fish House , Shelby Township

Gumbo’s , Mount Clemens

Outlaw Smoke BBQ , Fraser

K-Blocks Fire Pit BBQ , Washington Township

Te Roma , Center Line

Ernie’s Grill, Clinton Township

Visit the county’s website here to learn more.

