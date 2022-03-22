Hazel Park decriminalizes magic mushrooms, psychedelic plants

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo a vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles. Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in the nation's capital say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – City council passed a resolution on Tuesday that decriminalizes psychedelic plants and fungi, including magic mushrooms.

The decriminalization means the investigation of adults who plant, cultivate, purchase, transport, distribute or possess entheogenic plants is the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Hazel Park.

City resources will not be used in any investigation, detention, arrest or prosecution arising out of alleged violations of state and federal law regarding the use of those plants. That does not rule out the potential for a state or federal investigation.

“We need to eliminate the stigma around entheogenic plants and acknowledge them for what they are – legitimate medicinal and therapeutic substances that have improved countless lives,” said Hazel Park City Councilmember Luke Londo, who introduced the resolution. “As a proponent and occasional consumer, it’s critical that we normalize these natural treatments that allow people to overcome addiction, improve their mental health and embrace their religion and spirituality.”

Ad

Hazel Park is the third city in Michigan to decriminalize entheogenic plants. Ann Arbor, Detroit and Washtenaw County have all decriminalized them.

“We are grateful for the Hazel Park City Council’s action tonight, and hope to see other cities and the entire state of Michigan follow suit,” said Shan Vicius, a psychedelic integration coach who runs the Decriminalize Nature Hazel Park chapter. “People like me who use entheogenic plants are your friends, your clients, your family and your neighbors. We deserve the ability to use these natural medicines that significantly improve our wellness and our lives.”

Decriminalize Nature Michigan is collecting signatures for a petition that would decriminalize entheogenics across the state for people 18 and older. The only state that has a similar policy is Oregon.

Ad

The resolution also calls upon Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney to stop prosecution of persons involved in the use of entheogenic plants.

Read: Ann Arbor decriminalizes magic mushrooms, psychedelic plants