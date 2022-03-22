Henry Ford Health System changes name, logo in ‘evolved’ rebranding

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System is no more.

Henry Ford Health System -- actually, now it’s just Henry Ford Health -- unveiled a rebranding campaign on Tuesday, dropping the word “system” to emphasize the word “health.”

Henry Ford Health says the brand unites all of Henry Ford Health’s offerings, from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty services, home health, pharmacy and healthcare retail, along with its academic mission to advance research and train the next generation of health professionals.

“Given the collective challenges of the past two years, there has never been a more important time for Henry Ford Health to renew our promise to our communities,” said Wright Lassiter III, President and CEO. “We want every life we touch – whether it’s a member of our team, a patient, member, or a community partner or neighbor – to know that we will be the dynamic partner and relentless advocate they need.”

Henry Ford Health employs more than 33,000, including nearly 6,000 physicians and researchers from the Henry Ford Medical Group, Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network.

Henry Ford Health also announced a new campaign called “I Am Henry,” described as a “dynamic storytelling platform, the campaign empowers customers, team members, and community partners to share their personal stories of hope and resiliency, triumph and inspiration, weaving together individual narratives to reinforce the mission and promise of the Henry Ford Health community.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused all of us to challenge ourselves – to reimagine what healthcare can and should be for our communities,” said Heather Geisler, Henry Ford’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications and Experience Officer. “We discovered: We are Henry, and together, every day, we each have a role to play in the health of our community. What we’re unveiling today is the start of a new journey. So much more than a logo or tag line, it’s a public declaration of our brand promise and a powerful way to unify us. We are Henry, and together, every day, we define and redefine what Henry Ford Health is all about.”