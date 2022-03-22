40º

Live stream at 10: Parents of accused Oxford shooter due in court for pretrial hearing

Crumbleys were bound over on charges in February

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are due in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing after the two were bound over on manslaughter charges in February.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing as they face multiple manslaughter charges after their son, Ethan, allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School last November.

The hearing is scheduled to start around 10 a.m. -- you can watch it live in the video player above or stream it on your TV using Local 4+

